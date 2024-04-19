Regional News Unit (RNU), Akashvani Guwahati encourages first-time voters

GUWAHATI: Regional News Unit (RNU), Akashvani Guwahati, is going to encourage first-time voters to exercise their franchise and make the poll process more participative. To this effect, RNU organized a jingle writing competition amongst the youths ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Today, Jane Namchu, IIS, Additional Director General, PIB Guwahati, and Waliullah Khan, Head of Office and DDG (Engineering), Akashvani Guwahati, gave away the prizes to the winners of the jingle competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Jane Namchu appreciated the effort of the RNU in organising such a competition, as it will definitely encourage them to participate in this world’s largest democratic process. The ADG appealed to the voters, especially the first-time voters, to take full advantage of their fundamental voting rights. Hrishikesh Bodo of Cotton University won the first prize, Sukanya Sarma won the second prize, and the third prize went to Prasurya Prem Garg. Hundreds of first-time voters participated in the competition, and an expert panel selected the winners. The winners were given radio sets and gift hampers.

