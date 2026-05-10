Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) records 8.6% growth in freight loading in April

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway recorded freight loading of 0.972 million tonnes during April 2026, registering an 8.6 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to NFR, cement loading rose by 329 per cent during the month, while coal loading increased by 141.7 per cent. Dolomite loading also registered a growth of 20.7 per cent. Loading under the “Others” category increased by 190 per cent.

NFR stated that the rise in freight loading reflected growing economic and industrial activities across the Northeast and adjoining regions. The railway zone said the growth had strengthened regional supply chains and contributed to revenue earnings.

NFR added that it would continue focusing on technological advancement, operational efficiency and customer-oriented freight services to ensure sustained growth in freight movement, a press release said.

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