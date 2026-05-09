Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensifies security drives across Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) registered 3,081 cases under various sections of the Railways Act during April 2026 and prosecuted more than 3,000 offenders for unlawful activities across railway premises.

RPF personnel also assisted in ticket checking drives, detecting 1,074 ticketless travellers and recovering fines exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

During the month, RPF/NFR detected 33 narcotics smuggling cases involving ganja, brown sugar and cough syrup valued at over Rs 2.35 crore. Fifteen persons were arrested in illicit liquor smuggling cases, while four touts were apprehended with 47 railway tickets worth over Rs 1.43 lakh seized.

The force also arrested 32 persons involved in railway property theft and recovered stolen materials valued at over Rs 2.10 lakh. In separate operations, 28 persons were held for theft of passenger belongings, with recovery of 44 mobile phones worth more than Rs 6.19 lakh.

RPF apprehended three persons involved in stone-pelting incidents on trains and detained 16 illegal immigrants during the month. It also recovered 113 left-behind luggage items worth around Rs 1.40 crore and returned them to passengers after verification.

As part of humanitarian initiatives, RPF rescued 80 minors and four women and handed them over to Childline, NGOs, parents and police authorities. The force also prosecuted 1,596 persons for littering railway premises and carried out anti-encroachment drives across the zone, a press release said.

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