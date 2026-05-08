Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) steps up measures to prevent buffalo dashing

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified measures to prevent buffalo dashing incidents in the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section under Lumding Division.

The railway has undertaken fencing work near vulnerable tunnel areas to prevent cattle from entering railway tracks. Around 150 metres of fencing between Tunnel No. 16 and Bridge No. 262 has already been completed, while work near Tunnel Nos. 10 and 12 is underway.

NFR has also launched awareness drives in villages near the New Harangajao–Ditokcherra section, where such incidents were frequently reported. Railway officials, along with local bodies, distributed pamphlets and displayed posters to sensitise residents about the dangers of livestock straying onto tracks.

The initiative aimed to improve train safety and prevent accidents involving cattle in the strategically important hill section, a press release said.

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