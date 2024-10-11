Northeast Frontier Railway Records Significant Growth in Freight Loading During September

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working relentlessly round the clock to serve its customers and ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities to end users. NFR continues to make steady progress in freight loading, and during the month of September, the railway registered 0.891 million tonnes of freight loading across various commodities.

During the month of September, loading of few commodities have registered significant growth in comparison to corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, cement loading has increased by 80%, food grain loading has increased by 10.2%, fertilizer loading has increased by 23.5% and container loading has increased by 7.7% as compared to corresponding period of the previous year. Loading of other commodities like timber and ballast also registered an increase by 275% and 44.9% respectively when compared to the corresponding period of last financial year. A growth of 152.4% in loading of miscellaneous items has also been registered as compared to the previous fiscal year, during the same period.

This continuous growth in freight loading reflects the increasing economic activity in the region. The cumulative freight loading for NFR up to September, 2024 reached 5.368 million tonnes, showing a 7.2% increase over the same period last year. This upward trend in freight operations has not only boosted the region’s economic dynamics but has also generated significant revenue for NFR. As NFR continues to progress in freight transportation, it is focused on technical upgradation to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its services, ensuring further growth in the future, a press release stated.

