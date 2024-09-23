Northeast Frontier Railway to Operate Festive Special Trains to Ease Journey of Travellers

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate three pairs of weekly special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming festive season. The puja special trains will run between Rangapara North-Shalimar-Rangapara North, Forbesganj-Agra Cantt.-Forbesganj, and New Jalpaiguri-Howrah-New Jalpaiguri.

Special train no. 08047 (Shalimar-Rangapara North) will run for three trips, leaving from Shalimar at 18:00 hours on all Fridays from October 4 to October 18, to reach Rangapara North at 13:40 hours on the next day. In return direction, Special Train no. 08048 (Rangapara North-SShalimar) will run for three trips, leaving from Rangapara North at 16:30 hours on all Saturdays from October 5 to October 19, to reach Shalimar at 12:30 hours on the next day.

Special train no. 04195 (Agra Cantt.-Forbesganj) will run for eight trips leaving from Agra Cantt. at 05:00 hours on all Fridays from October 4 till November 22, to reach Forbesganj at 15:15 hours on the next day. In return direction, Special Train no. 04196 (Forbesganj-Agra Cantt.) will run for eight trips leaving from Forbesganj at 18:40 hours on all Saturdays from October 5 till November 23, to reach Agra Cantt. at 07:10 hours of Monday.

Special train no. 03027 (Howrah-New Jalpaiguri) will run for four trips, leaving from Howrah at 23:55 hours on all Wednesdays from October 9 till November 6, to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours on the next day. In return direction, Special Train no. 03028 (New Jalpaiguri-Howrah) will run for four trips, leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 hours on all Thursdays from October 10 till November 7, to reach Howrah at 00:10 hours on the next day.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on various social media platforms of NFR. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

