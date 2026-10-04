Lifting Coal Ban Could Revive Meghalaya's Economy and Boost BJP's Prospects: Moonlight Pariat

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Claiming that more than 70% to 80% of people living in Meghalaya's coal-belt areas are below the poverty line-with many families in Jaintia Hills living in thatched houses or under plastic tarpaulins, and being forced to open umbrellas inside their homes during monsoon hailstorms to keep out the rain-former Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Chief Executive Member and Jowai South MDC, Moonlight Pariat, on Saturday linked the lifting of the ban on coal mining with the BJP's potential expansion in Meghalaya, particularly in the coal-rich Jaintia Hills region. Pariat said that lifting the ban could revive livelihoods and local economic activity, while also making coal mining a significant political issue ahead of the 2028 Assembly election.

One of the longest-serving members of the JHADC, with 27 years in the district council, Pariat joined the BJP on Saturday and said the concerns of communities dependent on the coal economy needed to be raised with the Centre. He said the decline in coal-related activity had affected employment, markets, and household incomes across parts of Jaintia Hills.

"Lifting the ban on coal is important. In 2028, after lifting the ban on coal mining, the BJP will sweep in Meghalaya," he said.

Recalling his visits across Jaintia Hills after the ban, Pariat said he had witnessed the difficult living conditions of people dependent on the coal economy. "There is still a chance for Meghalaya to lift the ban on coal mining. After the ban, I have been to every nook and corner of the Jaintia Hills. I have seen the condition in which these people live. They live in thatched houses; some are even covered with plastic tarpaulins, and during monsoon hailstorms, they are forced to open their umbrellas inside their houses. This is how people live in Jaintia Hills. I feel pity for them; nobody cares for them. Only a few coal barons enjoy a luxurious life. Seventy-five to eighty percent of the people are still below the poverty line," the MDC said.

He said greater efforts were needed to apprise the Centre of the situation in the state. "Nobody has apprised the problem to the central leaders; it is not a tough job."

Pariat said the absence of employment opportunities and the decline in market activity had compounded the economic difficulties in coal-dependent areas. "People survive through coal; there are no jobs, the market has gone down, and I am scared that recession could set in in Meghalaya in the coming days, as many people live in very poor conditions."

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