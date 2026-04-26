Northeast Frontier Railway upgrades signalling and safety systems across network

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) implemented a series of signalling and safety upgrades across its network in March 2026 to improve operational reliability and train movement safety. Thick Web Switch Point machines were installed at five stations across Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya and Lumding divisions. System integrity testing was completed at seven stations and 32 level crossing gates across divisions, while several gates in Lumding and Rangiya were interlocked to enhance safety. The railway also commissioned sliding booms at 10 level crossing gates and installed automatic fire detection systems at two stations in Tinsukia division. Electric lifting barriers replaced mechanical systems at two level crossing gates in the same division. In addition, signalling batteries, glued joints and signal LEDs were replaced across multiple locations, while improved earthing arrangements were provided at Gauripur station. Officials stated that the measures aimed to ensure safer and more reliable train operations, a press release stated.

The court stated that the remaining applications for designation had been deferred by the Full Court and would be taken up later in accordance with the prescribed rules.

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