Noted ISKCON devotee Sacidulal Prabhu expires in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Noted ISKCON devotee Sacidulal Prabhu (Sri Sudipta Kumar Bhuyan), son of Late Bijoy Kumar Bhuyan and Late Oley Bhuyan, passed away on January 28, 2024. He left behind many relatives, well-wishers, friends, and God brothers and sisters on the planet Earth.

He did his Masters in Philosophy from Calcutta University. He had been serving at ISKCON centres for a few decades in Kolkata, Mayapur (West Bengal), Bangalore, and Guwahati.

Of late, he was conducting an online Bhakti Shashtri course for Guwahati ISKCON, both in the Assamese and English languages.

All the students of the Bhakti Shastri courses and devotees of Sri Sri Rukmini Krishna temple, Ulubari, Guwahati deeply mourned the sudden demise of His Grace Sacidulal Prabhu. His last rites were performed at Nabagraha, Silpukhuri, on January 29, 2024, in the presence of ardent devotees, relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

The devotees of ISKCON Guwahati paid special homage to His Grace Sachidulal Prabhu at the premises of Sri Sri Rukmini Krishna temple. They chanted the holy name of the Lord and performed Hare Krishna Mahamantra Kirtana continuously, a press release said.