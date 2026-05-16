OBITUARY: Lanu Chowdhury

Mrs. Lanu Chowdhury wife of Dr. Ashim Chowdhury, a resident of Ambari, Guwahati, who was a socially active and a popular person, passed away on May 14, 2026 at 9.30 pm at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. She was 72. She left behind her husband, two sons, two daughters-in-law and a host of relatives. Her last rites were performed at the Navagraha cremation ground on May 15, 2026 in the presence of her family members, relatives and well- wishers. Her demise is widely mourned.

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