Obituary: Surjya Kumar Das

Surjya Kumar Das, former Chairman of the Assam State Electricity Board, a resident of Sundarpur, Japorigog, Guwahati and a socially active and popular person, passed away on May 10 at 8:10 pm at a hospital in Guwahati. He was 88. He left behind a son, three daughters, grandchildren and host of relatives. His last rites will be performed at the Navagraha cremation ground on May 12 in the presence of his family members, relatives and well- wishers. His demise is widely mourned.

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