Obituary: Remembering Achintya Barua, Kaziranga Conservationist and Social Worker (1952–2026)

Achintya Barua, son of the late Birinchi Kumar Barua and Santi Chayya Barua, breathed his last on the 17th of May, 2026, in Kaziranga, in his beloved resort, Wild Grass.

Born on 23rd Jan 1952, he started his education at St Mary’s Ghy, completed his schooling at St Edmund’s, Shillong, and graduated from St Stephen’s, Delhi. He was a wildlife enthusiast, a conservationist and a dedicated social worker and has successfully uplifted the people of the surrounding rural area.

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