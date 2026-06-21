Thousands of Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple for Grand Ambubachi Mela Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The sacred Nilachal Hills resonated with chants of devotion and spiritual fervour as thousands of pilgrims from across Assam and different parts of the country gathered at the revered Kamakhya Temple for the Ambubachi Mela 2026.

Devotees arriving at the temple expressed unwavering faith in Maa Kamakhya, believing that her blessings bring peace, remove hardships and provide spiritual strength. The annual festival once again transformed the temple premises into a vibrant centre of devotion and worship and is regarded as one of the country's most significant spiritual gatherings.

Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, around 500 Naga Babas participated in a grand procession from Kamakhya Gate Nursery to the Kamakhya Temple. The procession, marked by traditional chants and religious fervour, attracted the attention of thousands of devotees lining the route. Central Guwahati BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta also accompanied the sadhus during the holy march.

Saints and sadhus attending the mela continued to highlight the divine glory and spiritual significance of Maa Kamakhya, urging devotees to strengthen their faith and seek blessings for peace and prosperity.

"I have travelled from West Bengal to attend the Ambubachi Mela. Every year, I feel a divine connection when I visit Maa Kamakhya. Her blessings give me strength to overcome life's challenges," said a devotee waiting in the queue for darshan.

Another pilgrim from Bihar said, "This is my first visit to Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi. The spiritual energy here is extraordinary. I prayed for the well-being of my family and for peace in society."

Another devotee shared, "People come here with different wishes, but everyone leaves with a sense of inner peace. The blessings of Maa Kamakhya are indescribable.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued an important advisory for visitors attending the mela. The latest guidelines state that pedestrian access from the foothills to the temple will be banned after 6 pm during the festival. Devotees have been requested to plan their visits accordingly and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth crowd management and a safe pilgrimage experience.

With faith, devotion and spirituality uniting people from diverse regions and backgrounds, Ambubachi Mela 2026 continues to stand as a powerful symbol of India's rich religious and cultural heritage.

ANI adds: As per tradition, the Doloi (head priest) of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said the festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility, creation, and the power of the divine feminine.

The ritual schedule includes Pravritti (closure of the sanctum) on June 22 at 9:08 PM, after which the temple doors will be closed for devotees. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for three days - June 23, 24, and 25. The temple will reopen with Nivritti at sunrise on June 26, following purification rituals and Nitya Puja, after which devotees will be allowed darshan and the distribution of the sacred 'rakta bastra' prasad.

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