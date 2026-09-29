Oil India Limited hosts IEW 2027 curtain raiser live stream in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) organised the live streaming of the Curtain Raiser Event of India Energy Week (IEW) 2027 in Guwahati, bringing together representatives from the government, industry, academia, media and other stakeholders. Dr Ankur Baruah, Director (Human Resources), Oil India Limited, graced the occasion and addressed the gathering. In his address, he highlighted the significance of India Energy Week as a platform for fostering collaboration, innovation and meaningful dialogue on the evolving energy landscape. The programme provided participants with an opportunity to connect with broader conversations around energy security, sustainability, technology, innovation and energy transition, while also highlighting the importance of partnerships in shaping the future of India's energy sector.

The Guwahati programme formed part of OIL's simultaneous initiatives organised in connection with the Curtain Raiser of India Energy Week 2027, which will be held in Kolkata from January 28 to 31, 2027, stated a press release.

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