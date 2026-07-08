Old Saraighat Bridge to Remain Closed for Two Months as Urgent Repair Work Begins

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vehicular movement on the old Saraighat Bridge will remain completely suspended for two months from July 13 to facilitate urgent repair and maintenance work, officials announced on Tuesday. During the closure period, authorities will divert all traffic in both directions through the new Saraighat Bridge.

The decision was taken following a joint review by the district administration and the Railway Department, during which officials assessed the condition of the bridge and identified significant structural issues requiring immediate attention. The repair work aims to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the historic bridge.

According to the administration, the old Saraighat Bridge is expected to reopen on September 15, subject to the successful completion of the maintenance work.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the temporary closure is likely to result in traffic congestion and longer travel times, particularly during peak hours, as all vehicles will be routed through the new bridge. “We request the public to cooperate during the repair period. Commuters, especially those travelling to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), appearing for examinations, or attending other time-sensitive engagements, should plan their journeys well in advance and keep sufficient buffer time to avoid inconvenience,” Paul said.

The district administration has appealed to motorists to follow traffic advisories, exercise patience and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement while the repair work is underway.

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