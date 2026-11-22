STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following the horrific road mishap in Kaziranga on November13 that claimed at least 26 lives and injured several others, the administration seems to have suddenly gone hyper in enforcing traffic rules across Assam.

While a few Transport Department officials have been suspended for dereliction of duties post the deadly collision between an over-loaded mini-bus and a cargo truck in Kaziranga, the crackdown on errant driving on the roads has intensified throughout the state.

Thousands of vehicle owners/drivers are being issued challans by transport officials every day across the state for violation of traffic rules.

The intensity of the current crackdown on traffic violations can be gauged from the number of challans issued and vehicles seized, besides the amount of fine realised from traffic rule violators, on any given day.

For instance, altogether 3,953 challans were issued and 1,626 vehicles were seized on November 19 throughout the state for traffic rule violations, while the amount of fine realised that day stood at Rs 69 lakh.

While some have welcomed the government's ongoing crackdown on traffic rule violations, many have questioned its long-term efficacy, unless backed by a holistic approach towards addressing the root causes of road mishaps.

They maintain that road mishaps will continue to occur as long as basic contributing factors are not given attention to or ignored.

According to a prominent retired senior official of the Transport Department, the ongoing drive against traffic rule violations won't bring in the desired result, stressing that merely imposing hefty fines would not prevent road mishaps or make the roads any safer.

He said the road infrastructure too should not only be improved, but also be made technically sound. Citing an instance, he pointed out that rumble strips are often put up randomly on busy roads without proper study, devoid of signage and reflectors, and not even conforming to the approved heights, leading to frequent mishaps.

He suggested a more holistic approach to preventing road mishaps and fatalities, by involving multiple government agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department and the police.

He also called for increasing road safety awareness among drivers, besides enforcing traffic rules regularly, not occasionally.

Further, as improper parking of vehicles, especially heavy vehicles, are often blamed for deadly mishaps on highways, the Supreme Court had directed the states to remove unauthorised roadside dhabas.

But there are allegations that this directive of the apex court has not been properly complied with by many states, including Assam, leading to continued mishaps on the highways.

However, justifying the current traffic enforcement drive in Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa pointed out that fines are being imposed to discourage traffic rule violations, and thereby prevent road mishaps.

Rejecting the allegation that two-wheelers are being targeted more, he explained that two-wheelers are being issued more challans for traffic rules since their number is more, compared to four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles.

He clarified that the ongoing drive was not aimed at earning public revenue, but raise public awareness about road safety, thereby preventing accidents and fatalities on roads.

Meanwhile, sources cited insufficient number of trauma care centres among Assam's arterial roads as the driving factor behind the spurt in road fatalities, including the recent deadly mishap in Kaziranga.

Sources said it is the state government's responsibility to provide trauma care centres, and that these should be tied with the nearest government healthcare centres.

Further, it is the state government's responsibility to ensure that these centres are adequately equipped with medicines, oxygen, emergency facilities and trained staff, which the sources alleged was not being done in Assam.

The state government should also direct the trauma care centres to keep all emergency services operational, and be prepared all time to handle any road emergency/accident.

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