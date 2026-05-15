New Assamese film ‘Moromar Deuta’ adapted from classic novel set for release

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Nearly 37 years ago, the novel 'Moromar Deuta,' written by Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia, received immense appreciation from readers. Set against the social backdrop of that time, the novel portrayed the heartfelt story of a father's efforts to guide his wayward teenage son towards the right path in life. Considered especially suitable for young readers, the novel was later included in school curricula as supplementary reading material.

Based on the story of the acclaimed novel, the newly made Assamese film 'Moromar Deuta' is set to be released on Friday. The film has been produced by Saranthai Productions in association with Trending Now Media and directed by Himjyoti Talukdar and produced by Mamta Mahilary.

The film features performances by talented actors, including Saundaryamoi Deka Baruah, Boddhisattva Sharma, Mintu Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Gaurav Baruah, Arun Nath, and Kul Kuldeep.

Addressing a press conference at the Sonitpur Journalists' Union, director Himjyoti Talukdar and members of the film's cast and crew said that the film presented a touching story of a father and son and was suitable for audiences of all ages.

During the event, actor and Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava spoke about Tezpur's historical association with Assamese cinema.

Also Read: Trailer, poster and title track of Assamese film Moromor Deuta launched at Jyoti Chitraban