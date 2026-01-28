One held with brown sugar in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police intercepted a Maruti Swift Dzire at Beltola Survey in Guwahati and recovered suspected brown sugar weighing 22.15 grams, officials said on Friday. The police team stopped the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 GL 2703, during routine checking and found two soap cases containing the contraband during a search. One person, identified as Sandip Roy, 35, a resident of Lichubagan, was arrested in connection with the seizure. The recovered substance was taken into custody following standard procedures.

