Online admission into Higher Secondary first year starts in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The process for online admission into the higher secondary first year has been underway in the state since April 23 and will continue until May 2. The results of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination were declared on April 20.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) issued a notification to this effect on April 22 that the portal, ‘DARPAN’, will be live from April 23 to May 2. The admission into HS first year for the academic session 2024–25 will be in different institutions like universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools, and higher secondary schools, all affiliated with the AHSEC.

According to the notification, preparations for the merit lists and waiting lists by the respective institutions will be on May 3 and 4. The provisional selection lists and waiting lists will be published on May 5 and will remain valid up to May 10. The students will have to inform the authorities of the institutions of their acceptance of admission from May 6 to 8. The institutions will confirm the admission of students from May 9 to 10.

The AHSEC has issued an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) and guidelines for students and institutions for admission under ‘DARPAN’.

According to the notification, a student can submit up to five applications, i.e., five institutions. The ‘DARPAN’ portal will make the selection lists and waiting lists of the students available in it, besides informing them through SMS. After the publication of the selection lists, a candidate will be allowed to approve only one institution, and the candidate will have no option to change the institution. The students will have the liberty to change their preference for subjects and streams at the time of admission.

The institutions are not allowed to enrol students through other institutions so as to avoid complications in processing other mandatory processes for students.

The registration process for the academic session (2024–25) is scheduled for August this year.

Also Read: Higher Secondary 1st year exam to be held from March 21 in Assam (sentinelassam.com)