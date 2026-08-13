Only two tea export firms of Assam featured in list of Top 100 exporters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam accounts for the production of more than 50% of the total tea produced in the country. However, it is surprising to note that only two export firms from Assam have found a place on the list of Top India Tea Exporters during 2025-26.

The list was recently published by Tea Board India, in which the names of the top 100 tea exporters of the country are featured. The list has been prepared on the basis of export returns filed at the eGICCS portal of the Tea Board. The top exporter named in the list is Shah Brothers of West Bengal.

The only two firms of Assam named in the list are Bhauram Jodhraj of Guwahati and The Jorehaut Group Ltd of Cinnamara, Jorhat. It is worth noting that most of the tea exporters included in the Top 100 Exporters’ list are based in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, India exported 104.29 million kg of tea in the first six months of 2026 (Jan-Jun), as compared to 127.32 million kg in the first six months of 2025, thereby indicating a decline of 18.09%. The total value of tea exports this year is Rs 3162.35 crore. Of the 104.29 million kg of tea exported this year, the North India zone exported 68.43 million kg, while the South India zone accounted for 35.86 million kg.

Tea from the North India zone fetched a higher price than that of the South India zone, with Rs 314.95 per kg on average for the North zone, as against Rs 280.85 per kg for South Indian tea.

Also Read: Guwahati: GTABA hails State Budget export subsidy for premium Assam CTC tea