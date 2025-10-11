Over 100 join Congress: Gaurav Gogoi demands fair probe into Zubeen case 

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Over one hundred leaders and cadres of other parties officially joined the Congress at a programme at Rajiv Bhawan here today. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi was present at the programme.

Among the prominent entrants was former MLA Kartik Sena Sinha. Arkashish Chaliha, son of former MP Kirip Chaliha, also joined the party, reinforcing continued support from veteran political families.

From the Sonitpur district, former BJP district president Batash Orang also joined the Congress today.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi wrote on his X handle after the programme, “Today, on October 10, we are happy to welcome ex-MLA Kartik Sinha ji and former BJP leaders Batash Orang ji and Gopal Pradhan ji into the Congress family. Not only the common people but even BJP workers and leaders are increasingly dissatisfied with the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya.”

Speaking on behalf of Zubeen Garg’s family, Gogoi demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the singer’s untimely death. Addressing the media later, he questioned why Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had “preemptively issued himself a certificate” regarding the case, suggesting that such statements undermine the judicial process.

Gogoi emphasized that it is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to ensure that any charges filed by the CID or police are properly presented before the court. “If the charges are not proven, then the Assam CM fails in his duties. In court, the judge will not listen to the Chief Minister but will go ahead based on evidence, procedure, and guidelines,” he stated.

The Congress leader cautioned that a flawed investigation could jeopardize the entire case.

Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to strengthen institutional processes instead of making public statements. “Our demand is clear—we seek justice, and we want to uphold Zubeen Garg’s ideals and legacy,” he said, adding that the people of Assam are “alert and aware of the situation.”

