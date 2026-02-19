Aaranyak distributes handlooms, sewing machines to women near Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Wednesday, the non-governmental organization Aaranyak distributed handlooms and sewing machines to women’s groups living near Kaziranga National Park and its tiger reserve area. According to Aaranyak’s Senior Manager, Arif Hussain, two women’s groups residing near the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, which falls under the tiger conservation forest area, were provided with two handlooms, two sewing machines, and related accessories.

The materials were distributed to women’s groups from four villages—Shingimari, Shalpara, Nama Kaliyadenga, and Pam Kaliyadenga—located in the Garajan forest area under the Nagaon Wildlife Division of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. The initiative aims to promote economic self-reliance among women in these communities.

The distribution programme was held at the Garajan Forest Range Office in the presence of Nagaon Wildlife Division Officer Rajiv Hazarika, Forest Range Officer Mukut Rabha, Pankaj Bora, LBCBCS President Dilwar Hussain, Aaranyak Senior Manager Arif Hussain, environmental activist Swapan Nath, and others. The initiative was carried out by Aaranyak with support from the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

