Over 17,500 electors added to Guwahati rolls in Special Revision (SR)-2026 Draft

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The draft electoral rolls for the Special Revision (SR)–2026, published on December 27, 2025, have recorded an overall increase of 17,548 electors across five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Guwahati. This marks a growth of 1.63 per cent compared to the final electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)–2025, published on January 6, 2025.

According to official data, the total number of electors has increased from 10,58,028 in SSR-2025 to 10,75,576 in the SR-2026 draft rolls. The increase includes the addition of 6,682 male and 10,867 female electors, while the number of third-gender electors has witnessed a marginal decline of one.

Among the five constituencies, Jalukbari recorded the highest increase with 5,324 new electors, registering a growth of 2.53 per cent. Dispur followed with an addition of 5,016 electors, reflecting a 2.01 per cent rise. Dimoria (SC) saw an increase of 3,391 electors, marking a growth of 1.53 per cent.

Guwahati Central added 2,273 electors, showing a 1.15 per cent increase, while New Guwahati registered the lowest rise with 1,544 additional electors, translating into a growth of 0.79 per cent.

Election officials attributed the overall increase to sustained voter enrolment drives, population changes, and increased awareness among eligible citizens. They urged voters to carefully verify their particulars in the draft rolls and submit claims or objections, if any, within the stipulated period to ensure error-free final electoral rolls ahead of SR-2026.

