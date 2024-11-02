Assam: Three candidates in fray for 31 Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The final list of candidates for the upcoming bye-election in the 31 Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) has been confirmed. The candidates include- Sanjib Warie from the Indian National Congress (INC), Nirmal Kr. Brahma from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Suddho Kumar Basumatary from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

In addition to Sidli, the bye-elections will feature a total of 31 candidates contesting across four other constituencies: 11 candidates for Samaguri, 8 for Dholai, 8 for Bongaigaon, and 4 for Behali.

On Thursday marked the final day for the withdrawal of nomination papers, solidifying the lineup of candidates who will compete in these important elections. The elections are scheduled to take place on November 13.

Meanwhile, pocket campaigning of UPPL, BPF and Congress are seen in different places of under constituency spread over Chirang and part of Kokrajhar district.

