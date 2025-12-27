Over 5.29 lakh screened as leprosy detection drive continues in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The leprosy detection campaign being carried out in the Kamrup Metropolitan district since December 15, 2025, has been completed for 12 days, health officials said on Friday. The intensive drive aims to identify undiagnosed cases of leprosy through door-to-door surveys and medical examinations. According to official data, the campaign has so far covered 144,644 households across the district. During this period, health teams have examined a total of 529,889 individuals as part of the large-scale screening exercise.

Officials informed that 54 persons have been identified with symptoms suggestive of leprosy during the screening process. All suspected cases have been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical evaluation and confirmation of diagnosis.

Health authorities stated that early detection is crucial in preventing the spread of leprosy and ensuring timely treatment. The campaign is being conducted with the involvement of trained health workers and volunteers, who are visiting households to raise awareness about the disease, its symptoms, and the importance of seeking medical attention at the earliest.

The district health administration reiterated its commitment to continuing the campaign effectively and urged citizens to cooperate with survey teams to help achieve the goal of early diagnosis and complete eradication of leprosy from the region.

