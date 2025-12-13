Door-to-door leprosy detection drive to begin from December 15 in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: District Health Society, Dima Hasao, convened the District Level Coordination Committee Meeting on the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) 2025 at Officer’s Conference Hall, NCHAC, Haflong, on Friday. The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening early detection, treatment, and awareness of leprosy in the district to ensure that no individual remains undiagnosed or untreated.

Dr L Vaiphei, District Nodal Officer, BCM Mahur BPHC, explained that leprosy can have a long gestation period, sometimes up to 20 years before symptoms appear, and stressed that the campaign aims to break stigma, ensure timely treatment, and move towards the vision of a Leprosy-Free Dima Hasao. The campaign will be conducted in three phases, beginning with Phase I from December 15 to 28, 2025, in Haflong town covering the highest priority blocks, followed by Phase II from January 5 to 18, 2026, in Gunjung and Langting covering moderate priority blocks, and Phase III from February 16 to March 1, 2026, in Mahur area covering low priority blocks.

Door-to-door sensitization and detection will target a population of 2,39,016 across Dima Hasao.

The awareness message highlighted that leprosy is curable with Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT), which is available free of cost at health centres, and that early diagnosis can prevent disability. Citizens were urged not to hide symptoms such as pale or reddish patches, numbness in hands or feet, or nodules on the skin.

