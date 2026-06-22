Guwahati

Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang Felicitated, Announces New Novel

Eminent litterateur, former Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president and Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang was felicitated by Paragjyoti Prakashan and literary magazine Navanidhi at a programme in Guwahati.
Rongbong Terang
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent litterateur, former Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president and Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang was felicitated by Paragjyoti Prakashan and literary magazine Navanidhi at a programme in Guwahati. The event was attended by former Axam Xahitya Xabha president and Padma Shri recipient Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, who described Terang as a torchbearer of cultural harmony and expressed hope for more literary works from him. Writer Dr Sanjib Kumar Sharma and poet-critic Kishore Kumar Jain also praised Terang’s literary contributions. Speaking on the occasion, Terang announced that he had begun writing a new novel titled Kokadeutar Changghar. He also expressed concern over the younger generation and stressed the need for elders to guide them towards building a disciplined and progressive society.

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Rongbong Terang
Felicitated
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