Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang Felicitated, Announces New Novel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent litterateur, former Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president and Padma Shri awardee Rongbong Terang was felicitated by Paragjyoti Prakashan and literary magazine Navanidhi at a programme in Guwahati. The event was attended by former Axam Xahitya Xabha president and Padma Shri recipient Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, who described Terang as a torchbearer of cultural harmony and expressed hope for more literary works from him. Writer Dr Sanjib Kumar Sharma and poet-critic Kishore Kumar Jain also praised Terang’s literary contributions. Speaking on the occasion, Terang announced that he had begun writing a new novel titled Kokadeutar Changghar. He also expressed concern over the younger generation and stressed the need for elders to guide them towards building a disciplined and progressive society.

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