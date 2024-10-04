Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya Hosts Lecture on Anti-Plagiarism Software for Academic Publications

GUWAHATI: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya organized the monthly lecture series on “The Use of Anti-Plagiarism Software for Academic Publication” recently. The programme started with the initial address of the coordinator of Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalya IQAC, Dr. Biswajit Sarmah. The principal of the college, Dr. Manisha Bhattacharyya, chaired the session and delivered the welcome address.

The guest of the month was assistant librarian, Krishna Kanta Handiqui Library (K.K.H.), Gauhati University, Nityananda Pathak. Assistant professor Dr. Jintu Gohain, Department of Political Science, gave a brief introduction of the guest of the month. Nityananda Pathak in his lecture explained how plagiarism checks are mandatory as per UGC guidelines, as plagiarism is considered a serious offence. Researchers can utilize tools such as Zotero, Mendeley, and BibExcel to help avoid plagiarism. Drillbit, provided by Inflibnet, is key anti-plagiarism software.

To enhance research quality, postgraduate students should make use of plagiarism detection tools. Additionally, QuillBot and ChatGPT can assist in improving language proficiency. The meeting was attended by a large number of students and teachers. After the lecture, there was an interactive session in which students from the PG section and many teachers raised various issues related to plagiarism, stated a press release.

