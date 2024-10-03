Assam: Mystery Shrouds Death of Cotton University Employee Dhrubajyoti Barman in Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mystery shrouded the death of the office superintendent of Cotton University, Dhrubajyoti Barman, in Jorabat on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in the early hours, with Barman’s body found lying in front of the truck bearing registration NL01 AH2789. Barman’s wife attempted to contact him, but police received the call, informing her that they were taking him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Barman was on his way to Tezpur when his car was allegedly hit from behind by a bulker truck, resulting in a dispute between Barman and the truck driver. The family of the deceased suspects that Dhrubajyoti Barman was hit on the head with a heavy object during the altercation with the truck driver, and death in the accident was a making.

Preliminary investigation revealed signs of collision on the backside of Barman’s car and scratches on the truck, indicating a possible hit-and-run incident.

The truck driver is currently at large, and further investigation is underway. The body has been taken to the GMCH for a postmortem. Cotton University mourned the loss of Barman’s life, and condolences pour in for his family.

