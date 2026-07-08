Passenger Tempo Gutted in Fire at Lalganesh, All Occupants Escape Unhurt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A passenger tempo on Tuesday caught fire while travelling on the road in Guwahati’s Lalganesh area.

The vehicle was carrying several passengers when flames suddenly broke out. All the occupants managed to get out safely before the fire spread, preventing any casualties.

The tempo was engulfed in flames within minutes and was completely destroyed despite efforts to contain the blaze.

Although the exact cause of the incident has not been confirmed, a technical fault or electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Eyewitnesses alleged that fire and emergency services did not reach the spot promptly, allowing the blaze to consume the entire vehicle before it could be brought under control. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire.

Also Read: Guwahati: A Moving Tempo Catches Fire In Lal Ganesh