Guwahati: A Moving Tempo Catches Fire In Lal Ganesh

Guwahati: Today at 1:30pm, a passenger-carrying commercial vehicle was completely engulfed in flames near Lal Ganesh Tiniali in Guwahati, causing panic among passengers, Fortunately , all passengers managed to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.

As per report, the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on a busy stretch of road near Lal Ganesh. The four-wheeler commercial vehicle suddenly caught fire while it was in motion, prompting the driver to stop immediately. Passengers quickly disembarked after noticing signs of a malfunction, narrowly escaping the blaze.

Within minutes, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Fire and Emergency Services team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby vehicles or properties.

A police official from Fatashil Ambari Police Station and police team from the Paltan Bazar Fire Station confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"We suspect that the fire was caused by overheating, although the exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed investigation," a fire service official said.

The incident caused temporary disruption to traffic in the area as emergency teams carried out firefighting operations and cleared the site.

Police and Fire Brigade team have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.