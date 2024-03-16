State Housing and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal reviews progress of Mission Flood Free

GUWAHATI: State Housing and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal reviewed the progress of the Mission Flood Free in Guwahati today.

The minister directed the officials to keep the clean drains in the flood-prone areas in Guwahati, besides the drains along the national highway at Jorabat and Boragaon.

Singhal also asked the Kamrup (M) district administration to make either banks of the Bahini, Bharalu, Lakhimijan, and the Morabharalu free from encroachers. He also asked Commissioner-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Kabita Padmanavan and Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Sumit Sattowan to hold such review meetings after every fortnight to prevent floods from inundating areas in Guwahati in the coming monsoon.

Present at the review meeting were Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal, and others.

Later in the day, Singhal formally provided drinking water supply connections under the Guwahati Jal Board to Jagadish Enclave, East Sarania. This is the 20,000th drinking water supply connection in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, Singhal said that by December this year, almost all areas in Guwahati would have drinking water supply connections. "The department will ensure the implementation of the North Guwahati Water Supply Project in May and the South Guwahati Water Supply Project in June this year. This apart, from July this year, over a lakh families in Guwahati will get drinking water connections," he said.

