PHED Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews Jal Jeevan Mission Progress in Assam; Signs MoU with Arghyam to Enhance Implementation

Guwahati: PHED Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, during a two-day workshop held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, on June 27 and 28. The review meeting was attended by the CEO, Zila Parishads, Additional District Commissioner, JJM, and engineers under the Public Health Engineering Department.

Addressing the workshop, Mallabaruah urged the officials working in the field to focus on ensuring the functionality of the schemes handed over to the community under the mission. Mallabaruah directed the officials to also prioritise building community ownership of the water supply schemes developed and handed over to the community under the mission. Participating in the workshop, Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi asked the officials present to prioritise the operation and maintenance of the scheme.

Delivering the key note address, Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission Assam, Kailash Karthik N, highlighted the innovations and initiatives undertaken by JJM Assam, like GIS mapping, JJM Brain, etc. He also highlighted the challenges being faced by the Jal Jeevan Mission during the implementation of the mission. He urged all the stakeholders present in the workshop to address the issues in the field for seamless implementation of the schemes in the interest of the common people.

Besides, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between JJM and Arghyam, a charitable trust based in Bangalore, was also signed in the presence of the Minister, PHED. The MoU, which has been signed for a period of two years, aims at leveraging Arghyam's expertise in building digital public infrastructure and artificial intelligence to support the implementation of the JJM in Assam, a press release said.

