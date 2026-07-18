PIB Guwahati Organises District Media Workshop on Census 2027 and Development Issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a District Media Workshop, Varta, at the Directorate of Census Operations, Amingaon, on Friday to discuss Census 2027, consumer awareness and the development of Kamrup district.

Director of Census Operations, Assam, Biswajit Pegu, outlined the framework for Census 2027, stating that it would be conducted in two phases using digital tools, including mobile applications, a self-enumeration portal in 16 languages and the Census Management and Monitoring System. He said the House Listing and Housing Census in Assam would be held from August 17 to September 15, while self-enumeration would be available from August 2 to 15. He also clarified that the Census was a statistical exercise and no documents would be required from citizens during enumeration.

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra highlighted the district’s development over the past 12 years, citing the establishment of major educational, healthcare and research institutions and the proposed satellite city as key milestones. Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards explained the organisation’s role in product quality, safety and consumer protection, while Additional Director General, PIB North East Zone, Kripa Shankar Yadav, emphasised the media’s role in disseminating authentic information. The workshop concluded with an interactive session attended by 47 media representatives from Kamrup district.

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