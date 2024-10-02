PM’s Vision for Northeast’s Development is Inspiring: Minister Atul Bora

GUWAHATI: The second day of a National Level Multi-Stakeholder Consultative Workshop on Sustainable Oil Palm Cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was held on Tuesday at Guwahati. The two-day workshop was organized by the Agriculture Department, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for North-East India’s development is truly inspiring. He recognized the region’s potential as the nation’s focal point for growth and progress. To address the challenges faced by the North-East, including Assam, in the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister has emphasized the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) as a game-changer. This initiative aims to empower farmers and pave the way for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also said that our Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has also prioritized oil palm plantations, recognizing their potential to make Assam self-sufficient in edible oil production. With the right support and infrastructure, oil palm cultivation can become a thriving industry in the region.

Opening with the welcome speech, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department Assam, Aruna Rajoria, first appreciated the Government of India for taking various initiatives to become self-reliant in oil palm.

Directors of Agriculture, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Officers of 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd., and two oil palm farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Goalpara were the guests of honour and discussed how this variety is being cultivated in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting was also attended by Director of Agriculture Bhaskar Pegu, high-level officials, and owners of many companies from various states, as well as representatives from Thailand, Malaysia, and Nigeria, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Government Wants To Implement Clause VI Of Assam Accord, Says Atul Bora (sentinelassam.com)