Training programme under National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm scheme organized in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A two-day training programme on oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NEMO-OP) was organized at North Lakhimpur from Wednesday in the presence of the officials of Agriculture Department, Lakhimpur district along with interested farmers.

Ashish Tarupal, Someshwar Kalita, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture and Ajit Kumar Borah, District Agriculture Officer were present as resource persons in the training programme, which was initiated under the auspices of the Directorate of Agriculture and Luit Educational Services Institute Limited. During their deliberation, the resource persons shed light on how the farming of Oil Palm increases the fertility of the soil by preserving biodiversity. They remarked that the farmers would be able to get benefit from the cultivation oil palms on their abandoned land which is not suitable for paddy or other cultivation. “Around 17,000 hectares of land in Lakhimpur district is uncultivable. Oil palm can be grown on such land”, they stated.

The training programme, which was conducted by the District Nodal Officer of the scheme, highlighted the technical aspects of oil palm cultivation to the officials present. Speaking on the occasion, the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer urged the farmers to become more self-reliant by cultivating this crop without being influenced by rumours.

It is to be noted that with the successful implementation of this scheme adopted by the Central Government, India will become self-sufficient in the production of edible oil and is moving forward with the aim of reducing the import of edible oils from different countries of the world. The Government of Assam has also laid a lot of emphasis on the welfare of farmers under this scheme through expansion of its area of production in the state and increasing the production of oil. The training programme was attended by the Agriculture Development Officers, Agri culture Inspectors, Agricultural Extension Assistants of Lakhimpur district.

