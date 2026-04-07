PNB Appoints Bijender Singh as Guwahati Zone Manager for Northeast

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Bijender Singh as the new Zonal Manager of its Guwahati Zone, with Singh formally assuming charge on April 4, 2026.

Singh brings with him a track record from his previous role as Circle Head of Gurugram Circle, where he was noted for building a more customer-friendly banking environment and improving service delivery.

The Guwahati Zone is one of PNB's more expansive regional operations. It covers seven circles and a network of 447 branches spread across all seven states of the Northeast — making it a significant presence in a region where access to formal banking remains a priority.

The zone plays an active role in financial inclusion efforts, with a particular focus on agriculture, MSMEs, and retail banking across the region.

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