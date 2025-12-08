Paucity of staff causes delays at Punjab National Bank (PNB) Branch in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Station Chariali branch, in Sivasagar, regarded as one of the leading banking institutions in the area, is allegedly struggling to deliver proper services to its customers due to an acute staff shortage.

Despite having a steady flow of customers, routine banking activities are being delayed. Visitors to the branch complain that even for a simple passbook update, they are often asked to wait for long periods as staff members are not available. Adding to the inconvenience, the passbook entry machine at the branch is frequently out of order, causing further delays.

Customers have expressed dissatisfaction over the persistent issues and urged the bank authorities to take immediate steps to improve service delivery and ensure adequate staffing at the branch.

