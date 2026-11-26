GUWAHATI: The Punjab National Bank Employees' Union (North Eastern Region) will hold its 16th conference at The Lily Hotel, Khanapara, Guwahati, on November 28 and 29, 2026, with around 400 delegates and observers expected to participate.

P R Mehta, general secretary of the All India Punjab National Bank Employees' Federation (AIPNBEF), will inaugurate the conference at the open session on November 28. AIPNBEF president M P Singh will attend as the chief guest, while its vice-president T C Jhalani has been invited as a special guest. Satanjib Das, president of the All India Insurance Pensioners' Association, will attend as an invited speaker.

Leaders of State affiliates of the All India Bank Employees' Association from the Northeastern states, along with representatives of other organisations, will also attend the open session.

The conference will deliberate on issues confronting the working class, particularly bank employees. A reception committee headed by P K Deb Roy, chairman of the Assam Pradesh Bank Employees' Federation, has been formed to oversee arrangements, a press release said.