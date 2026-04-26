Police arrest suspected peddler, seize heroin in Gorchuk raid in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police operation led to the arrest of a suspected drug peddler and the seizure of heroin from a hideout in the city. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Gorchuk Police Station conducted a raid in the Katabari area and apprehended Lokendra Singh. During the search, the police recovered a plastic soap case containing 11.48 grams of heroin from his possession. The seized contraband was taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated. Further investigation was in progress.

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