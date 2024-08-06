Thieves Steal ₹2.8 Lakh from SBI Customer Service Point in Boko

Boko: Thieves robbed 2.8 lakh rupees from a State Bank Of India’s customer service point run by Fazar Ali in Mandira NC village under Boko LAC on Sunday. Fazar Ali speculated that the incident happened after he closed his CSP and returned home. The residents of the area investigated but found nothing and informed the Mandira Police. People of the area demanded the police to be vigilant and staged a protest on Sunday evening for the arrest of the culprits who were involved in the robbery. However police have started an investigation on the incident and registered a case regarding the matter. The protesters demanded the police to stop the thefts in the area and also alleged that police failed to stop this kind of crime in the Mandira area.

