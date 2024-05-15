Police collecting information about Christian bodies for their security: Karbi Anglong Police

GUWAHATI: In a memorandum submitted by the Assam Catholic Educational Trust (ACET) to the Director General of Police, Assam, on February 12, 2024, regarding the safety of Christian institutions and personnel, Assam Police Headquarters issued instructions to all Superintendents of Police to collect information on all Christian institutions and to ensure the safety and security of such institutions and personnel.

Accordingly, Karbi Anglong Police also collected and compiled a list of all such institutions in the district to ensure the safety and security of such institutions. However, later today, it was learned that one organisation, namely the United Christian Forum (UCF) of Diphu, Karbi Anglong, has submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong, stating that police personnel are collecting information on all Christian institutions in the district without any official mandate, causing a fear of psychosis among the public. It has also been learned that the said interpretation of the issue has also been passed on to various print and visual media houses by some people. It is also pertinent to mention here that the said exercise is being conducted as a follow-up action of the directions of the Government of Assam based on a complaint petition submitted by the United Christian Forum (UCF), Golaghat, to the Chief Minister of Assam on February 19, 2024, regarding grievances of the Christian community against the recent threats and attacks on Christian schools, a press release said.

Also Read: Christian community observed Good Friday in West Karbi Anglong (sentinelassam.com)