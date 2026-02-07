Tezpur: Biswanath teachers gain exposure at DRDO’s Defence Research Laboratory

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A daylong teacher exposure visit to Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur, was organized on Thursday by Biswanath district administration in association with Bharti Airtel Foundation for thirty two principals, headmasters, and science teachers of sixteen government schools of Biswanath district under the Quality Support Programme (QSP) of the district. The objective of the exposure visit was to strengthen teachers’ professional quality, to promote scientific temper, and also to align classroom practices with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The visit commenced with an introductory programme held in the conference room of the DRL. The officials of the laboratory gave elaborate explanations of the activities, researches, etc. to the visiting teachers with audio-visual aids. Speaking on the occasion, they said that Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur, is the only laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in North-East India and it primarily focuses on the issues relevant to the troops deployed in NE India. The areas it covers include development of products and technologies for enhancing combat efficiency during jungle operations, vector borne disease surveillance and management, water quality amelioration, human waste management, and high altitude agro-technologies. A number of products and technologies developed by the laboratory are of use to paramilitary forces, police, and civilians as well.

