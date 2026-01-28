Sootea: Miscreants loot gold, cash in daytime burglary at Samar Dalani

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in and around Samar Dalani area due to the incident of daytime burglary that took place in the house of one Jayarani Saikia, a retired teacher and a resident of Samar Dalani under Sootea PS, on Monday. According to information, a group of miscreants entered the house of the victim through the back door when there was no one in the house. They then broke into the steel almirah and looted gold worth seven lakh rupees along with a cash amount of six thousand rupees.

A team of Sootea police visited the site following the incident and an investigation was launched. No arrest has been made till the filing of this report.

It is to be mentioned here that anti-social activities such as daytime burglary, thefts, cattle head smuggling, drug peddling, etc. are on the rise in and around the Naduar area. This is the second incident of daytime burglary at the Samar Dalani area. Earlier to this, an incident of daytime burglary took place in the house of Parbati Sarma, former President of Dakhin Nagsankar GP.

Also Read: Assam: Orang police bust inter-district burglary racket