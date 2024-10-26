Police Personnel Arrested for Misconduct in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A shocking incident unfolded, when a teenage girl was allegedly subjected to immodest behaviour by a police personnel while attempting to register a complaint. A sub-inspector at Chandmari police station in Guwahati was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a minor girl who had come to file a complaint. APRO SI Abdul Hussain was arrested on Friday after he was alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor girl in her private parts when she came to the Chandmari police station to register an FIR. A case numbered 266/24 has been registered at Chandmari police station against him on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The victim, a minor, had visited the police station to file a complaint when the SI allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The courage shown by the teenager in reporting the incident has led to swift action against the accused officer.

