Nagaon POCSO Court Sentences Two Men to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexual Assault on Minors

NAGAON: At a time when the entire country is outraged over the gang rape of a young female doctor on duty at a hospital in West Bengal, a special POCSO court in Nagaon on Tuesday sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment to two accused persons in two separate cases of sexual assault on minors.

According to Swaraj Saikia, the government prosecutor, one Lakhinandan Hazarika (26), a resident of Dighalidari village under Raha Police Station in Nagaon district, attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl at night in 2018 when she went to attend a local Bihu function.

In another case, one Tuleswar Basumatary, a resident of Barpukhuri - Majgaon under Kachua Police Station, raped his 11-year-old daughter. The incident came to light on April 2, 2019, although the child was raped every night for three months. Eventually, the child informed her mother about the incident, and a case was filed based on her mother’s complaint.

In both cases, the special POCSO court sentenced both the accused persons to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

