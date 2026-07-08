Police Recover Stolen School Property, Arrest Accused Within 24 Hours

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested an alleged thief and recovered three ceiling fans stolen from a school within 24 hours of the incident. The accused, identified as Kangkan Baishya alias Saru (22) of Khanapara, was apprehended after police traced the stolen property during an investigation.

Police said the three ceiling fans had been stolen from Ganesh Nagar Sishu Vidyalaya on the previous night. The stolen items were recovered during the operation. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

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