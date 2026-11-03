Police Recreate Guwahati Hotel Shootout Scene with Prime Accused and Dummies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazar police on Monday took the prime accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, to Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service to recreate the crime scene in connection with the shooting that claimed five lives.

Police used six dummies during the exercise, which continued for around three hours. Tight security arrangements were put in place at the hotel during the reconstruction.

Gogoi's seven-day police custody is scheduled to end on Monday, and police will produce him before the court again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gogoi's wife appeared before Paltan Bazar police on Sunday. After remaining in hiding following the incident, she had appeared before Dhemaji Police officials on Saturday. Police have also seized a vehicle and mobile phones as part of the investigation.

During questioning, Gogoi's wife reportedly told police that the Bharali family had repeatedly insisted that her husband meet them. She said Gogoi had wanted to discuss all matters over the phone.

She also stated that her husband had called her first after the incident. According to her statement to police, the hotel's business was not doing well, and its owners wanted to hand it over.

Gogoi allegedly opened fire at Hotel Bilas Inn, killing five people. Police arrested him within hours of the incident.

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