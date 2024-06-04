Assam: Goreswar police seized cannabis in Tamulpur district

Goreswar: Goreswar police seized 46 kilograms of cannabis and about 200 litres of country liquor on Sunday night from Gurmow village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district. The police conducted a raid in the village based on specific information and seized three vehicles along with nearly 46 kilograms of cannabis and 200 litres of country liquor from Gurmow village. Police seized an Alto bearing Registration No AS01DF6772, a scooty AS01FU6603 and a Baleno Registration No AS01 EP8557 from the village. The traffickers fled the spot leaving the vehicles in the village as soon as the police reached the spot.

