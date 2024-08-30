Pollution at Lanka Railway Station: Gauhati HC asks PCBA, NF Railway to Furnish Status Reports

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete has directed the respondents Pollution Control Board, Assam (PEBA) as well as N.F. Railway to furnish their status report regarding the proceedings initiated pursuant to the show-cause notice issued to them on July 30, 2024.

The show-cause notice was in connection with this PIL (40/2023) filed by ten petitioners raising a concern about the pollution caused at the Lanka Railway Station while loading and unloading of harmful dust materials like fly ash, clinker, pet coke, coal, cement, and other raw materials from one destination to another.

A compliance report has been filed on behalf of the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) on August 5, 2024. Along with the said affidavit, a report of the ambient air quality monitoring at the Railway Yard of Lanka Railway Station has also been enclosed.

As per the said report, on July 20, 2024, the air quality monitoring was conducted by the Pollution Control Board, Assam, and it was found that the values of PM10, PM2.5, SO2, and NO2 were found to be below the permissible limit with respect to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. However, in the affidavit it is further mentioned that the notice was issued to the General Manager, N.F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati, on July 30, 2024, with a direction to provide some information.

Mr. S. Baruah, learnt standing counsel, Pollution Control Board has submitted that he is not aware whether the N.F. Railway has submitted its response to the said show-cause notice or not. However, Ms. S. Baruah, learnt standing counsel, N.F. Railway, has submitted that the Railway has already filed their response to the said show-cause notice.

